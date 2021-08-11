Activist urges MPs to initiate youth empowerment programs

By James Atem Kuir

As South Sudan prepares to join the rest of the world in marking the International Youth Day, activist Jame David Kolok is calling on the just sworn in young parliamentarians, to prioritize initiating legislation aimed at improving the quality of life of young people.

As provided for in the 2018 peace deal, the two chambers of the national legislature, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)and the Council of States, were reconstituted. The membership of the TNLA expanded to 550 whereas the Council of States to 100MPs respectively.

The MPs including a sizable number of young people, representing variousparties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), were sworn in.

Activist Jame Kolok who heads, the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG), said the 2013 civil war has negatively affectedyoung people and limited avenues for youth empowerment.

Mr. Kolok Stressed that the young parliamentarians who had been sworn in should lead the way in findingsolutions to youth problems by enacting laws.

“My message to the young MPsis that ‘you are the hope of the young people outside here. If you destroy the hope of the young people, they are watching, and there is an election at the end of this transitional period. You should be able to perform very well and represent the interests of the young people, including young girls and young women and provide adequate checks and balance to ensure that the position of the youth is reflected in the government,” he said.

According to the 2008 Sudan Housing and Population Census,young people represent more than 70 percent of the whole population of South Sudan.

Rights groups say factors such as insecurity, limited access to basic education,Technical, Vocational,Educational and Training (TVET), high rate of unemployment and underemployment and harmful traditional practices (HTPs)among others, continue to affect young people in South Sudan.

Rights groups also say that other factors includinggender inequity and limited access to health services, life skills mainly in reproductive health,alcohol,and substance abuse as well as lack of participation in decision-making processesremain a setback to youth development,

“The young MPsneed to understand that they are representing their constituenciesand not the constituencies of the parties that appointed them.

“They need to make sure thatin the budget,allocations foryouthprograms such as the Youth and Development Fund, are adequate. They need to ensure that the Ministry of Labour and Public Servicedevelop a labour policy that must encourage employment of young people in the public sector,” he stressed.

“They need to ensure that the money allocated to the agriculture sector is enough. The agricultural potential that we have is so huge. There is so much potential in thefishing industry. We have a lot of fish in areas likeJonglei andifthere is large scale investment in this industry, we can even earn hard currency through fish export.”

“So, if the MPs don’t performwell, they will not win in the next elections and if they perform well, we shall vote for them to get back to the parliament to represent the young people,” he added.

The International Youth Day is celebrated annually on the August 12, 2021. The day will be commemorated internationally on Thursdayunder the theme: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.