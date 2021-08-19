Activist urges gov’t to end forced marriage in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

Civil society groups in Jonglei State capital, Bor have urged community leaders and the State government to end forced marriages.

The call came after a young woman committed suicide for being forced by her family to marry a wealthy man. The 18-year-old Amer Thon from Jalle Payam in Bor County committed suicide on Sunday following a standoff between her family and her lover’s over a bride price.

Thon’s cousin, Manyang Jok confirmed the young woman had eloped with a man from Awerial County in Lakes state a week earlier.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday,Joksaid that the young girl had been eloped with a man earlier before the family brought her back home

“The family wanted late Thon to be married by another man who was willing to pay more cattle for her hand in marriage but late Thon insisted on marrying the man she loved and when her parents did not allow her to do so, she committed suicide.This young lady was taken by a man from certain community and she was brought back home and later taken up to Juba by the family because the man had no dowry,” he said.

The Bor-based Advocacy group, INTREPID South Sudan civil activistBol Deng Bol said that forced marriages violated South Sudanese laws and whoever forced a person to marry another person should face justice.

“This lady has all the rights to decide on where and who to marry her and when, so in this very unfortunate incident, her rights were violated by her own parents. This should be before the court; it should be pursued because her parent had forced her and also this man whom the family wanted to marry her. How can you marry somebody who has not agreed to marry you? This is completely wrong,” Bol added.

He added that the Unity government should stabilize the country, provide security and fight poverty so that local communities and families could find sources of livelihood other than using their daughters as a source of income.

“We see women as resources; we see them as cows, as money as millions of pounds. It’s really not right and it’s even against our own tradition. And that is because of this the poverty we are having. We can change that narrative, it can be changed if only we step up, pull up the shocks and provide security where necessary.” He added

He revealed that the community leaders and members of parliament should enact and enforce laws that prevent forced marriages. He said community leaders should educate the public on the dangers of early and forced marriages and ensure that national laws complied with international laws. He said both the government and traditional leaders should also emphasize the supremacy of statutory law over customary laws.

Meanwhile, the Acting Bor County ParamountChiefMalaakAyuen-Maweer said that child marriages and forced marriages were long-term undertakings that required comprehensive and coordinated action by the government in partnership with civil society groups and other relevant stakeholders.

“Parental consent should not be used as an excuse for allowing early and forced marriages.It’s not good to be forced to marry a man and also a girl should not insist to marry a man that the family has not consented. She should be patient at home and until the family understand themselves. My advice to the people is that they shouldn’t involve violence in settling family issues such as marriage. Violence worsens situations; now the family has lost the girl and they are not going to get dowry again. Let anything to do with marriage be negotiated until people get to the agreement peacefully,” Ayuen said

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to eliminate child, early and forced marriage globally with a resolution that called on States to strengthen laws and policies to protect women and girls from what the UN calls “this harmful practice.” The resolution urged all countries to enact and enforce laws requiring a minimum age for marriage and to ensure access to justice for women and girls who were at risk or had been subjected to early or forced marriages. The resolution followed the 2015 global commitment to eradicate child, early, and forced marriage as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 2015 Human Rights Council resolution.