Activist urges government to set up employment policies

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

A member of a civil society organization in Yei River County of central Equatoria state is calling on state government and national government to put in places policies that considers employment based on merits.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Daniel Friday Martin said that employment should be based on the qualifications of the person seeking for the job.

“let government should step up policies set in place to see that people who qualify for specific job positions are based on merits and qualifications should be put into consideration and the person has to be employed based on his or her qualification. We have seen many times that the government talks of policies that guides the principles of employment in the public or private sector but we witness that these policies are not followed or implemented, “Martin said.

He added that civil society member appealed to the Ministry of Labour to witness selection processes of applications by non-governmental and community-based organization and attend interviews.

He revealed that Youth constitute seventy percent of the country’s population and believes that it is the productive age bracket that should be engaged in production to transform the country in order to contribute in nation building.

He reminded the government and all stake holders to engage on empowering young people especially in transparent employment opportunities in order to participate in the development of the country.

“The youths constitute about seventy percent of the total population of the country and this is the productive age bracket that should be engaged in production to transform the country and also contribute in domestic growth of the nation and increase the income of the youth in the country.so, we are saying that for this to work effectively, we want to see the engagement of the government and all stake holders in ensuring that the young people are empowered and employment is done transparently so that they are able to participate in transformation and development of this country”, Activist advised

Youths in some parts of the country have been complaining about the employment policies of the non-governmental and community-based organizations

Early this month monyomiji youth in eastern equatorial state wrote a petition to the state government concerning unjust employment policies of the NGOs operating in the state.

This week citizens of eastern equatoria called on the state government to monitor closely the recruitment policy of non-governmental and community based organizations to address youth unemployment issue in the state.