Activist urged gov’t to support youth

By Bakindo Stephen

An activist in Maridi County urged the government to support youth to become economically productive saying they are becoming redundant.

According to reports from agencies operating in the country, South Sudan has the highest number of youths which make up 70% of the country’s population with many of them staying without jobs.

Joseph Elias Sika,a youth activist in Maridi County urged the government to cooperate with the youths and support them, describing the matter as part of trauma in the community.

Mr. Sika advised the youths of Maridi not to engage into drug abuse that could harm their lives and seek for advice where necessary.