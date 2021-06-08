jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
HomeNewsActivist urged gov’t to support youth
News

Activist urged gov’t to support youth

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

 By Bakindo Stephen

An activist in Maridi County urged the government to support youth to become economically productive saying they are becoming redundant.

According to reports from agencies operating in the country, South Sudan has the highest number of youths which make up 70% of the country’s population with many of them staying without jobs.

Joseph Elias Sika,a youth activist in Maridi County urged the government to cooperate with the youths and support them, describing the matter as part of trauma in the community.

Mr. Sika advised the youths of Maridi not to engage into drug abuse that could harm their lives and seek for advice where necessary.

You Might Also Like

News

Man arrested for murder

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Police authorities in Yirol West County Lakes State said a man was apprehended for killing a businessperson last week as he was trying to escape to Juba. Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Police chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam Yirol West County Michael Mayor Malaak confirmed that a suspect identified as Run Mabor was compassed by police forces as he was on his way to Juba. “When he was caught, the suspect confirmed to the police during an investigation that he was the one who...
error: Content is protected !!