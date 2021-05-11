Activist to appear in court next week

By Deng Ghai Deng

The Chairperson of the civil society network in Jonglei state said he will appear in Bor county court on 17th May 2021 to answer charges related to defamation against him.

Mr. GarangGoch was arrested by the National Security officers on Wednesday last week and later transferred to police for accusing the state authorities of selling food items donated by President Salva Kiir to the flood-affected victims in Bor.

Activist Goch told Juba Monitor that the food items were not distributed to all the flood victims as intended.

Mr. Goch was bailed out on Saturday after spending two nights in a detention facility.

He said yesterday that the state Attorney General requested him to apologize but he turned down the request and he is ready for court trial.

“The hearing will be on 17th. I am going to appear before court and I am ready to defend my position. I am talking on behalf of the community and will not apologize for speaking the truth,” Mr. Goch said.

Mr. Gochhad disclosed that trucks loaded with the food items, mainly maize flour, beans, cooking oil, and wheat grains were seen in the market in Bor. The matter reportedly angered the state government and ordered his arrest on Wednesday. The food was donated by the President last month during his