jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
HomeNational NewsActivist survives death by a whisker
National NewsNews

Activist survives death by a whisker

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By John Agok

The civil society activist, Wani Michael yesterday claimed that he survived assassination attempt on Thursdayalong Ministry Road.

Wani who is the Executive Director for Okay Africa Foundation toldJuba Monitor on Phonethat he narrowly survived an attempt to take his lifeas one Primo Car with tinted glass intentionally followed him closely near Seventh DayRoundabout.

“As I was going from that side of Phenicia toward Seventh Day Roundabout,  I noticed one gentle man driving Primo car with tinted glass pretended to have had a problem in his car and allowed us to drive ahead and began to follow us seriously  from behind with intention to knock us down,” he said.

He said that he did not master the car numberplate since he was scared after narrowly escapingwhat he called “attempted assassination.”

“I was on motorbike and this small car that wanted to knock us from behind narrowly missed its target as we reached Seventh Day Roundabout. I could not report the incident to the police since I did not master the number plate, because I was scared and nervous about that attempted assassination,” he explained.

Wani vowed not to leave the Country for his safety and promised to continue fighting for people’s rights. Heasked the government to protect people’s lives especially activists and those with dissent views.

“I will leave this Country for my safety, since this is the only Country I have. I call upon government to protect the lives of those who disagree with them especially activists. It’s the mandate of Security Personnel to protect citizens’ lives”, he concluded.

Wani is a famous political activist who advocates for the rights of vulnerable population in the country.

He has been selected as a member of the Permanent Constitutional Making Process in the country representing the Civil Society groups.

In July this year, he was arrested along with other activists for protesting against foreign drivers who caused fatal accidents in the country but they(activists) were later released unconditionally.

You Might Also Like

News

Church Members demand release of Abraham Chol

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The church members of Kush International postulate government for Prophet Abraham Chol Maketh dismission. On 8th July, Prophet Abraham Chol Maketh was arrestedon the statement that he made that the term of the President Salva Kiir Mayardit and first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar leadership would end on 9th July during the marking of tenth Independence Day anniversary. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Kush Church Representative Pastor Eva Samuel Guccacalled on National government and thosewho wereresponsible for detention of Prophet Abraham since 8thh of July without...
News

Parliament’sfirst session postponed to next Monday

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma Members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly would wait up to next Monday to queue and registerat the parliament for the first sitting ever since they were sworn in as MPs. The house was scheduled to start sitting today, but a last minute change by the Clerk, Makuc Makuc Ngong, changed the opening to next week on 30th August 2021. The sittingwould be held at the Freedom Hall after members’ registration According to the Clerk of the Transitional Legislative Assembly, all members of the National Legislature were...
error: Content is protected !!