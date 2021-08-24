Activist survives death by a whisker

By John Agok

The civil society activist, Wani Michael yesterday claimed that he survived assassination attempt on Thursdayalong Ministry Road.

Wani who is the Executive Director for Okay Africa Foundation toldJuba Monitor on Phonethat he narrowly survived an attempt to take his lifeas one Primo Car with tinted glass intentionally followed him closely near Seventh DayRoundabout.

“As I was going from that side of Phenicia toward Seventh Day Roundabout, I noticed one gentle man driving Primo car with tinted glass pretended to have had a problem in his car and allowed us to drive ahead and began to follow us seriously from behind with intention to knock us down,” he said.

He said that he did not master the car numberplate since he was scared after narrowly escapingwhat he called “attempted assassination.”

“I was on motorbike and this small car that wanted to knock us from behind narrowly missed its target as we reached Seventh Day Roundabout. I could not report the incident to the police since I did not master the number plate, because I was scared and nervous about that attempted assassination,” he explained.

Wani vowed not to leave the Country for his safety and promised to continue fighting for people’s rights. Heasked the government to protect people’s lives especially activists and those with dissent views.

“I will leave this Country for my safety, since this is the only Country I have. I call upon government to protect the lives of those who disagree with them especially activists. It’s the mandate of Security Personnel to protect citizens’ lives”, he concluded.

Wani is a famous political activist who advocates for the rights of vulnerable population in the country.

He has been selected as a member of the Permanent Constitutional Making Process in the country representing the Civil Society groups.

In July this year, he was arrested along with other activists for protesting against foreign drivers who caused fatal accidents in the country but they(activists) were later released unconditionally.