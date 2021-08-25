Activist outlines areas of concerned ahead of Nation Address

By Bida Elly

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for progress Organization yesterday outlined a number of issues expected to be addressed by the President of the Republic of South Sudan during his nation address on Monday next week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani, said that the areas of concern the government should address were the unification of the forces and the ongoing communal violence happening in Tombura, Nyori, Tonj and Kapoeta South which had resulted in attack of refugee camps.

“I would like to see the President of the Republic responding to the strategy laid to solve matters regarding the ongoing communal violence happening in Tombura, Nyori, Kapoeta South as well as Tonj and to point out the possible remedies,”Yakani said

Yakani also emphasized an expectation on the question regarding the independence of the parliament, the national budget and delivering the mandate of the ministries which were tasked by the agreement to transform violence to peace.

He further concluded that he would be grateful if the President could respond to their call of response on the list of prioritized issues of concerned.