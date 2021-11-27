Activist: GBV perpetrators must not go unpunished

By Baraka John

A member of Civil Society Organization in Western Equatoria State called on the State government to ensure no perpetrator of Gender-based Violence (GBV) go unpunished once identified. This call came as the world launched 16 days of activism to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

Jackson Wenesayo, the Program Manager for Arise Socio Cultural Foundation, one of the prominent Activist in Yambio said that most GBV perpetrators were in most cases go unpunished even if they were taken to the court of law as no proper measures taken to uphold the perpetrators of the act accountable.

“We hear from our community that, if you take a case of GBV to the police station, no step will be taken, the perpetrator can stay in the police custody for two to three days and he can be left to go home. So, we really need to put an end to this, should we continue like this or should we fight to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable,” he said.

He added that civil societies had launched the campaign in Yambio for advocating to put to an endthe acts of Gender-based violence among men and women in Western Equatoria State.

Meanwhile, the Sate Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare Cecilia Anigunde, said that ending all forms of Gender based violence against women and girls was a collective responsibility that involved all the stakeholders.

Otherways to eliminate the act is to identify what are the causes of Gender-based Violencein the Community.

“By next year let us make change in Western Equatoria by ensuring that we advocate to ending GBV,”Anigunde stated.

However, the Commissioner of Yambio County Hussein Enoka Ibrahim disclosed that one of the phenomenon contributing to the Gender-based violence against girls in Yambio was sending underage girls to sell fruits and ready cooked foods in the markets during late or night hours which led to defilement, rape and unwanted pregnancy.

“You can see parents sending their underage daughters to sell fruits at night in the markets, so what do you think happens to your daughter on her way back home?” Hussein questioned.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November. It is an International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and could continue until 10 December.

It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continued to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

The global theme for this year is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!”