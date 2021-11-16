jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021
Activist detained for allegedly organizing demonstration in Yambio

By Baraka John

Authorities in Western Equatoria confirmed that activist Samuel Borote was arrested over the weekend for allegedly mobilizing members of the public in Yambio for a demonstration.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Acting Minister of Information,Makuku Daniel Josephdismissed the report that the activist was arrested by SPLM-IO in Western Equatoria State.

“The information circulating on social media that advocate SamuelBorote was arrested by SPLM-IO is baseless and, as state government I here stands and dismiss the information as false. The activist was alleged found mobilizing some members of public to go on street to demonstrate over unclear reason,”

He added the Deputy Mayor of Yambio Municipality who was sworn in to office recently was also involved in the unclear planned demonstration in Yambio.

“The advocate is currently under the National Security facility for investigations, so after the investigations are done, the government will inform the public the aim of the planned demonstration”. Daniel said

