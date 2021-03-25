Activist demands third party in Nile-pet standoff

By John Agok

A civil societyActivist has called for third party to try resolve the standoff between Nile-Pet and its employees.

He gauged the move within the company as Nepotism.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, Jame David Kolok revealed that, there is a need for the Ministry of Public Service to intervene as the third party in solving the standoff at Nile-Pet.

Mr. Kolok echoed that there should be criteria for recruitment through Public Service supposedly to be followedby all institutions.

“We expect that Public Service is deemed to recruit based on merits not through relationship or nepotism as speculated in several institutions especially at NilePet now. If it is true that, these 53 new faces come from one section in the community without assessed competencies or qualification, this is nepotism in disguise”, he said.

Mr. Kolok urged Nile-Pet, staff who resisted the transfer to seek the Public Service as the third party to address their grievances and approach the matter within the legal provision not the other way round.

“Nile-Pet staff have a right to claim their rights through the Ministry of Public Service whereby all staff recruitedhas provision that protect them. Be it transfer or salary remuneration and so on,”the Activist added.

He also called on the Managing Director of NilePetto come out openly and address the standoff in transparent manner, because keeping quiet will further jeopardize the situation.

“I think there is need for NilePet Managing Director to clear the air and allow staff to seek final understanding with him prior to situation out of control,” he concluded.

On 19 March, Juba Monitor reported that, the company move to deploy 53 new faces in the Oil companies is being resisted allegedly through political power in a letter dated 15th March 2021written by Eng. Bol Ring Muorwel.

The move was directed by the Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring to recall all staff seconded in the three main oil companies namely: Great Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operation (SPOC) and Dar Petroleum Operation (DPOC). The move is opposed by the staff recalled by using external and internal forces baptized godfathers.

However, well-placed sources and copies of documents availed indicated that 45 out 53 new faces to be seconded were from one community background which caused the standoff of distribution in the secondments.

Other information revealed those in secondments were not happy to come back to NilePet due to salaries discrepancies that the state firm offered to them compared to what the oil companies were providing which included accommodation and other packages.

By Press time, there was no word from the state parastatal if the matter had been resolved or not.