Activist condemns Tambura conflict

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)has called upon the national government to intervene in the ongoing fighting in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State.

Yesterday, fresh fighting erupted in Tambura County of Western Equatoria as an escalation of the conflict eminent since June which has claimed lives of over 180 people.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Edmond Yakani said that he condemned the current incident in Tambura which had resulted into injuries of youths.

“The demilitarization of Tambura by the JDB should be sped up by the national government. Daily incidences associated with disputes in Tambura and Yambio are registered and not mitigated. This is bad and worrying,” Yakani said.

He added thatTambura disputes required both political and demilitarization responses from the national government. The humanitarian situation for the IDPs in Tambura, Ezo and Negero and Wau required responses.

“It is a time for the political elites of Tambura to take primary responsibility to make peace prevail at home. This trend of creating of armed group for youth of the conflicting parties is unaccepted and the national government should intervene,” he stressed.

Over weekend, three people were reported to have been killed at Sakuri Boma on Saturday nightin Nzara County, Western Equatoria State.

John Singira according to the Police Inspector in the area was shot dead while his house was attacked.

Early, Joint Defence Board visited Namutina and Tambura to witness the impact of ongoing conflict between armed groups in and around Tambura which had caused significant harm, including the killing, and injuring of civilians, displacement of more than 80,000 people, destruction of property, and disruption of humanitarian activities.

The visit was facilitated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which works with all stakeholders, including the government to stabilize the situation and protect communities.

Last month, IGAD, UN Mission in South Sudan and R-JMECwarned of further conflict in Western Equatoria State if the unity government could not intervene in the ongoing violence in Tambura County.The restive area had been experiencing sub-national violence since June this year.