Activist calls on Western Equatoria gov’t for sustainable development

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani called on Western Equatoria State Government to start taking the responsibility for sustaining positive development in Tambura County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Yakani said that the development in Tambura was done by national government but the state government should start taking responsibility for sustainable development, mean that the cabinet level in the state should help in creating peaceful development in Tambura County.

“As CEPO we follow the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed by two communities because the current political development as result of demilitarization of Tambura. The power of demilitarization is central government responsibility because central government military people went to demilitarize fighting armed forces in Tambura but since arms group out of Tambura, they have gone to the party belong to such as SSPDF and SPLA-IO,”

He added that since the conflict of Tambura begun in June, Civil societies,community leaders and the churches were working together to encourage all the warring groups who were fighting to stop the violence and come together so that the local populace may have tranquility and peace.

Earlier, South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF)leadership announced to general public that it has successfully completed relocation of General James Nando forces to Maridi unified training center where they would undergo training and integration into South Sudan People’s Defense Forces in order to maintain peace and security that fall under the command of 6thInfantry Division.