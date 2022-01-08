Activist calls on presidency to appoint Deputy Speaker under OPP

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is urging the leadership of the country at presidency level to appoint the deputy speaker under the OPP ticket.

According to CEPO, It’s essential to have full pledge Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, legislator representing Other Political Parties in R-TNLA said that they want their located third Deputy Speaker position filled first before they could submit names for the members to be appointed to specialized committee.

Also Other Political Parties (OPP) said President Salva Kiir’s office is the one delaying the appointment of the third deputy speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) as they forwarded the name of their nominee since last year till today no appointment done.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO said preconditioning appointment of candidate nominated by the party signatory to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan by another party is not correct and it undermines the spirit of the implementation of the R-ARCSS. With due respect and honor, members of the presidency should appoint the OPP nominated candidate for the seat of deputy for the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly

“This practice of one party signatory to the R-ARCSS denying nomination of another counterpart signatory to the R-ARCSS is absolutely undermining the spirit of R-ARCSS and is a clear demonstration of lack of political will for implementing the R-ARCSS per its spirit.

It is an assurance of trust and confidence by accepting nominated candidate of any party without precondition or rejection,” Yakani said.

CEPO is urging the leadership to embrace trust and confidence as a strategy of partnership for delivering the R-ARCSS since per now R-ARCSS is the only legitimate political framework for transitioning the country from violence to peace.