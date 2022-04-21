Activist calls on African Union to resolve Abyei status

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment, Progress Organization (CEPO) calls on the leadership of the African Union to intervene in the issues of determining the status of Abyei. Abyei was the leftover issue of the comprehensive peace agreement signed in 2005 and the African Union was tasked through the African Union High-Level Panel.

Last week, Over 60 people have been killed when heavily armed Arab militiamen attacked villages in the disputed region of Abyei.

Edmund Yakani said that the trend of human rights violations in Abyei against the independence of South Sudan from the rest of Sudan is serious and always getting worse.

“Juba and Khartoum both are observed in dragging feet on the status of Abyei. Besides their dragging of feet on the status of Abyei, we are losing human lives and properties. Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is seriously concerned about the increase in human rights violations in Abyei. The incidences in Abyei are totally characterized by elements of crime against humanity”.

He added that Juba and Khartoum have to speed up the process on defining the status of Abyei. Dragging of feet on the status after the independence of South Sudan from the rest of Sudan in July 2011 is an intentional act that may be described as an intended purpose of torturing the sons and daughters of Abyei. This is an unacceptable act or strategy of both Juba and Khartoum on Abyei.

“It is high time for our parliament to raise a motto for handling the status of Abyei. Our parliament should not be watching on the loss of human lives and properties in Abyei through the continuous deadly Misseriya attacks on the DinkaNgok population. Silence on Abyei status is totally an act of supporting human rights violations against the population of DinkaNgok. This needs to be stopped immediately,”