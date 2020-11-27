jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 27th, 2020
News

Activist calls for women’s advocacy

By Hassan Arun

An Activist in Yei River County has called for women supports at all levels of government in the country.

Mundele Henry who works for Centre for democracy and development (CEDED) revealed the call to Juba Monitor in an interview, during the opening of a two days women advocacy strategy seminar in Yei on Tuesday.

“This training is to provide space for women to learn advocacy skills on how to develop strategies and messages for advocating for their rights. We are calling on all the key decision makers to support all women in their efforts when they channel their issues to them,” Henry said.

He said the training brought together fifty participants from different local government institutions including Youth, women groups and media representatives.

“There are fifty participants for this training drawn from different institutions within the government including the youth and women associations, the ministries from  Central Equatoria State and media personnel,’’ explained the officer.

He commented that a team would be appointed to supervise the implementation of the advocacy strategy.

 
“We are also going to have a team which will be appointed to supervise the implementation of the advocacy strategy 2020 which will be channeled through key decision makers within the local government
institutions and beyond,” said Henry.


