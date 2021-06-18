Activist calls for the arrest of killers of four women in Budi County

By James Atem Kuir

The Executive Director for civil society group, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)Edmund Yakani has condemned the killing of four women along the Camp-15-Kimatong road, Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State over the weekends.

The four victims were gunned down in what authorities there believed was a revenge killing, as they were traveling along the restive area on Sunday. Few days ago, three children were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the same area.

Budi County Commissioner, Akileo Mboya Peter was quoted by an online news agency as saying: “That was a revenge killing. The suspects were from Toposa. The Toposa came revenged in the Buya area. Before that, some criminal youth groups from Buya went and shot four children from Toposa, killing three.”

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Wednesday, Edmund Yakani the Executive Director of CEPO said the killing constituted gross human rights violation and crimes against humanity, and demanded for immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

“I would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible, the killing of four women in Camp 15-Kimatong road. Camp-25 has now become a regular scene of violence, as you know this is the same place where the life of the governor of Eastern Equatoria was tempered with,” he said referring to an incident in March where LouisLobongLojore the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state survived an assassination attempt when his convoy felt into an ambushed by gunmen as he was going to Kapoeta for a peace rally.

The state governor had gone there to quell down tension following a deadly attack that left about 14 people dead, among them 12 women, and 7 others injured, and houses razed down to ashes on Sunday, March 29.

“The violence has now turned to vulnerable group like women. The government of Eastern Equatoria State should hold accountable those behind the killing of the four women in Camp-15,” Mr. Yakani said.

He added: “I would also like to send signal to those around Camp-15 to know that targeting and killing of women is serious crime, and one day you would be held accountable. We want to tell whoever is perpetrating these heinous crimes that, killing of women and children are a crime against humanity and one day you would be made accountable.”

Mr. Yakani blamed the continuous eruption of violence among communities on widespread proliferation of arms in the hands of civilians, and the fact that most perpetrators do not account for their deeds in the courts of law.

The activist also stressed that the delay in graduating the unified forces, leading to desertion of training centers by soldiers, has contributed to the deterioration of security across the country, saying the deserting trainees could be the ones carrying out the atrocities.

“I think the culture of impunity is now influencing various groups, specifically the youth to become more and commit atrocities knowing that they could run away with it. So, I think it’s an impact of culture of impunity.

“It is also a clear indicator that the lengthy implementation of the security arrangements of the peace agreement has contributed to the escalation of violence across this violence because we know that many soldiers have ran away from cantonment sites and training centers. You should ask yourself ‘where are these soldiers?’ you remember these soldiers were assembled into cantonment sites without guns. They left their guns in their houses and now see, we are sometimes recording 40 deaths per day as a result of inter-communal violence.

“The responsibility lies with state and national government to expedite peace implementation and use resources to improve living conditions of the citizens,” he said.

A week earlier, a health worker identified as Peter Lokuju John, was killed by unidentified armed assailants in Chukudum, Budi County.