Activist calls for permanent constitution

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

A civil society Activist has called on the government to move forward with the development of a permanent constitution.

Jamie David Kolok Director of Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance explained the important for the country to develop a permanent constitution saying the current one is transitional.

He cited that the agreement stipulates developing a constitution that is owned by the South Sudanese citizens.

“South Sudan should move towards the phase of developing a permanent constitution. The reason why we need a permanent constitution is that the one we have now is a transitional constitution. We started as Southern Sudan that time under the interim constitution and the post CPA constitution and yet we are still we using the same process,” he said.

The activist notes that the citizens of Yei raised concerns about luck of consultation seeking citizen’s opinions during constitution making process.

Activist David said that it is now the right time and chance for the citizens to be part of the constitution making process.

He added that chapter six of the agreement allows the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) to initiate a workshop during the process of developing the concept of the permanent constitution.

“In our interaction with the people here in Yei, some citizens were saying that yes the transitional constitution is there but they were not consulted when it was developed, the constitution was more of Juba based constitution decided by few individuals and since South Sudan becameindependent, there was need to rush with the program,” Mr. David said.

The director for FODAG said that country’s constitution should always reflect citizen’s views and opinions.

He appealed for consideration of the people’s voices to be heard to reach areas in order to get the views and ideas of the citizens especially those in the rural areas.