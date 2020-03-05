Activist calls for end to gender-based discrimination

By Elia Joseph Loful

The chairperson of Network of Aids Service Organizations in South Sudan (NASOSS) has called on the public to end all forms of gender-based discrimination, especially those directed against women and girls as the Country marks the “Zero Discrimination Day”.

“Zero Discrimination Day”, an event celebrated every 1st of March aims at creating a global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discriminations in the society.

Zabib Musa said the organization embraced the vital day and joined the world to celebrate the right of each person to live productive life with recognized dignity.

“The Zero Discrimination Day highlights how people can become informed about and promote inclusion, compassion, peace and above all, embrace diversity,” he stated.

He said activists were ready to work hard to raise awareness on ways to empower women and girls in the country.

“As we celebrate Zero Discrimination Day, we the members of NASOSS are here to challenge all forms of discrimination faced by South Sudanese women and girls in our communities and work places. We will continue to raise awareness and mobilize actions to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls,” he said.

According to reports by Ministry of Health and UNAIDS about 107,853 of the 190,000 of people living with HIV are women and girls.

Furthermore, UNICEF stated that 1 out of 2 women have suffered from intimate partner violence of the common forms of GBV affecting women in South Sudan.

The report revealed that those who are living with HIV have been considered as people at their death beds.

“In South Sudan, living with HIV is considered a death sentence,” the statement read.

To eradicate the stereotype against people living with HIV, The activists assured that the organization would be committed to engage in dialogues at the community level.

“We under the leadership of NASOSS, the CSOs in respective states to conduct activities on community dialogue, radio talk show to create awareness among government officials and society on the impact of GBV and HIV/AIDs in the country,” he said.