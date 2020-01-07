ACTIVIST Blames NPTC for slow implementation

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

Civil society group has blamed the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), a body tasked to monitor the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement for slow implementation.

The parties are expected to form the new government on 22nd of February 2020 but analysts said there were no positive signs and the South African Deputy President David Mabuza was expected to meet the parties last week over the number of States but the meeting was postponed.

The NPTC which was mandated to oversee the implementation of the agreement has not published its report on the progress of the implementation, Muhandis said.

Rajab Mohandis, the Civil Society delegate to the South Sudan peace accord said NPTC has never been so consistent in publishing detailed reports of the implementation process.

He argued that there was no justification that the 50 days mark elapse without a progress report.

“The 50 days elapsed when we expected comprehensive evaluation. Yes, the NPTC had a meeting on Friday which was meant to be an evaluation meeting, however it was mainly the security mechanism involved in the meeting and so that was not comprehensive enough,” Mohandis explained.

Mohandis stressed that the public was expecting to see an elaborate evaluation of the past 50 days involving all the stakeholders instead of a small unit of implementation mechanism.

“From what we watched at South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation, the whole thing was simply the NPTC and their mechanism sitting around the table and discussing,” he said.

“So it wasn’t technical, it didn’t involve looking at different milestones and tasks of different mechanisms and producing kind of evaluation report of the whole thing,” the activist added.

Mohandis demanded the NPTC, parties and all the concerned institutions to the implementation of the agreement to produce inclusive report of the past 50 days as early as this week.

“It needs to be done and it has to be comprehensive. It has to be public so that the citizens also know the status of the implementation of the agreement,” he said.

“It gives hope and it helps people define what they should be doing. People would want to bring their families back home, they want to see progress in the implementation of the agreement. So If this is not happening then the citizens may still live in fear,” Mohandis cited.

“We are aware that the NPTC doesn’t provide compressive report since it was established in 2018. It produces report when there are meetings but these reports are not made so public. They are not published and in most cases not comprehensive enough and regular and that itself is a weakness that needs to be addressed,” he said.

He said that there was need for the NPTC to always publish their reports on websites like NCAC, RJMEC and CTSAMVM so that people update themselves on the happenings regularly.

“We feel that the NPTC should take lead in really providing comprehensive and regular reports on the progress of the implementation of the peace agreement which is very important,”

The activist said that the parties must take lead in the evaluation process by providing comprehensive report and actions regularly to address the appalling gaps.

“It would be important for people because it would show them and present an image that they are in charge of the implementation of the agreement. They are concerned and they are committed to the implementation,” he said.

He said that there was no need to have not heard about the evaluation of the 50 days up to this time.

“It should have come out on 1st or 2nd of January immediately at the end of the 50th day. Until now it is almost a week without clear public statement on the evaluation of the first 50 days of the extended pre-Transitional period,” he said

“I think NPTC that’s is in charge or leading the process is somehow slow in putting out a report on this issue,”

He said that the civil society have also registered slow-moving with Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission as well.

“On our part as RJMEC since I am a society representative in JMEC, we are also slow in putting out all kind of regular reports. It could also be our responsibility to provide our independent report as JMEC so that it informs public and partners on the status of the implementation of this agreement since our role is monitoring and evaluation but it has not happened,” he said.

He said that it was looking like institutions but said the parties were more importantly some kind of not putting up speedy implementation.

“Obviously, people want to hear positive millstones but what is more important is not just evaluation but telling the public what has been achieved. This is what people want to hear from the parties,” he said.

“It will help people to understand that something is happening but silence from the side of the parties will make leave peace in rumors and misinformation that circulate through special media. So that it is not work for the implementation of the peace agreement,”

Mohandis revealed that the recent IGAD statement on proper utilization of the remaining 45 days before the February Deadline was a sign that IGAD was concerned as an institution to revitalized peace agreement.

“It is obvious that they should remind parties. Yes it was a good remind from IGAD. It shows that IGAD is definitely concerned of the implementation,” Mahandis said.

“A lot of time was wasted. It was wasted because the funds were not available and the mechanism had to wait to receive funds. So IGAD reminder is a concern from their side that no much time needs to be wasted again,” he added.