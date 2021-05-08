Activist arrested in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

An Activist and the Chairperson of Jonglei State Civil Society Network David Garang Goch has been arrested in Bor by National Security Service on Wednesday.

According to Secretary General for the Network Ngang Philip, the arrest came following recent statement Mr. Garang made about the alleged selling of food items donated by President Salva Kiir.

“The chairman was called for questioning on Wednesday and again on Thursday. He stayed with them until late 5 o’clock when I became suspicious and went to enquire but I didn’t get him. They took him to the police detention facility and they denied me to access him. Today I went with food, they took food from me and they’re still detaining him,” Ngang said.

Recently, activists and some Bor residents accused state officials of stealing food meant for flood victims donated by President Salva Kiir. The President donated 12 truckloads of food items to victims of last year’s massive floods while visiting Bor on April 1.

Mr. David Garang, told Juba Monitor that he witnessed some of the food items being offloaded from a truck straight into shops at Bor’sMarol Market this week. But the deputy mayor of Municipality Mabil Tot who was tasked with distributing the food aid to beneficiaries staunchly denied selling of the donated food in markets.

He said his office promptly turned over the food items to residential community leaders for distribution among the displaced. Mr. Tot said it is possible however those individual recipients took the donated food to the market.

Mr. Garang said the amount of food he saw being offloaded into shops was too large to belong to individuals. He also said there is no reason why food-insecure people would sell their shares of the president’s food donations.

Mr. Ngang said if there was a crime the complainant should have filed a case instead of arbitrarily arresting the activist.

He called on the National Security Service to immediately release Garang or have him producethe evidence and formally charged in a court of law.

“The procedures used by the NSS were not right. There was no warrant of arrest and no charges. I call for his immediate release. If those who were distributing food say the food was not in the market, let them file a case. Everybody saw that the food was in the market and the people complaint.”

Major general Joseph Mayen Akoon, the Jonglei state police commissioner confirmed that Garang was arrested and is being investigated by the National Security Service in Bor. Akon said “Some went on air and it was said that Garang did it. So he is being asked if he did it or somebody else.”

When contacted for comment on the arrest of the activist, the new National Security Service director in Bor colonel MariarArok declined to comment.