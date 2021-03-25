Activist alarmed over un-repaired dyke

By Deng Ghai Deng

A Civil Society Activist in Jonglei State capital Bor said he is concerned about the slow progress to repair the dyke as rainy season approaches.

Bol Deng Bol, the Executive Director of the Bor-based advocacy group INTREPID SOUTH SUDAN told Juba Monitor that he was worried the floods might retake Bor town in the next few months should the state authorities relax without repairing the dyke.

“If you look at the River Nile now, the water levels have increased. Also the rainy season is approaching, as of yesterday we saw the drizzling of the rain. These are the indications that the floods are coming back anytime soon but I am seeing that the state authorities seem reluctant. This is very unfortunate; I therefore call on the state government to go to the forefront of the work and start doing something so that people are not displaced by the flood anymore,” Bol said.

Bol urged the government of Jonglei state to prioritize dyke repair before heavy rains start in order to save lives.

The chairman of flood Management Taskforce in Jonglei state Samuel AtenyPechsaid the delays were due to the challenges facing the dyke repair team but he said they are now addressed and the work was ongoing.

“The machines have been breaking down causing the delay. Also some community members have been refusing the dyke to pass through their home. But the government has made a decision that the dyke will pass in along the roads. The swampyareas will be left to the river. Those have been the delays but now we are moving on well,” Mr. Pech said.

Thousands of people were displaced by the floods in Bor town last year.