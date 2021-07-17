Activist, academia welcomed Bakosoro’s move back to SPLM

By John Agok

The Civil Society Organization (CSO) activist, Economist and Political Analyst yesterday applauded the move by Bakosoro in rejoining the SPLM, given the fact that, it did not contravene the Constitution or the current peace deal.

Joseph Bengasi Bakosoro who was appointed on SSOA ticket as Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development. However, on Thursday he declared his allegiance to SPLM during a press conference after ten years of abandoning it.

In his speech, he was quoted saying that, “Returning Back Home, historically, most of South Sudanese including me joined SPLA in 1983 to fight and liberate ourselves from slavery, injustice and oppression from the successive regimes of the Sudan. For the sake of unity of our people and the society, there is no other time to waste than to unite the people andbring them on board the SPLM boat”,

Abraham Matoch the Economist and Political Analyst applauded the move from Bakosoro describing it as a new wave of another independence after ten years of abandoning SPLM which had now been rejuvenated by the comeback.

Matoch urged all rivals who deserted the SPLM for their political interests, to come back and develop and implement SPLM programs and to serve the people from this darkest moments. He reiterated that, fragmentation of SPLM led to the fragmentation ofsocial fabric which needed to be rebuilt and revived.

He emphasized that SPLM vision or principlesincluded promoting agricultural production as the engine of the country’s economy, so that, the nation could no longer be food insecure given the immense potential resources.

“SPLM can reunite itself for the future of this Country to emerge like other Countries in Africa and the World. By doing this, we should compare ourselves with Countries that prosper in post-war era. Imagine one good example is that of Japan and France, we share common unique culture with Japan. He said.

Matoch compared Japan transition through technological development as a huge step and unique.

“Japanese are culturally militants like us. But they transformed their economy through innovation known as “ SUKUKU” meaning National Isolation, whereby any Japanese must internalize his/her thinking in creativity which is translated into global technological development . South Sudan can be economically independent if SPLM can implement its Agricultural development programs”, he added.

He also noted changes in French leadership after 13 years oftransition, but finally France has settled down and now is one of the wealthiest Country in the World.

Rajab Mohandis, the Executive Director of Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) welcomed the move from Bakosoro, but doubts politicians who joined the ruling party saying that, it was not how many people joined the SPLM that counts, but who can move the principles of transformation of SPLM into action and relieve the citizens from grueling economic situation to prosperity that count.

“Politicians should realize the SPLM vision for the benefit of the people. Otherwise, coming back with recipe of reforming SPLM is not enough but to hold those accountable for failing to put SPLM principles into action”, he said.

Mohandis finally reminded the R-TGONU to come up with reliable information regarding the swearing of the Parliament, so that the Public should expect the specific timeline.

“The further delay in the implementation of the peace deal will continue to hold the country hostage and may result into further disintegration”, he concluded.

Joseph Bakosoro rebelled from the ruling party in 2010 General Elections and formed his movement known as the National Movement for Change (NMC).He has sinceabandoned his movement upon rejoining the SPLM.