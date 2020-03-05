Active Citizen trains school children on human rights

By Bullen Bala Alexander

About 30 school children living in Mangateen Internally Displaced Camp in Juba have been trained on human rights by the Active Citizens South Sudan (ACSS).

The training conducted by ACSS, a national Non-Governmental Organization brought together children from both primary and secondary schools.

Addressing the school children during the training at Venus Star Academy in Mangateen last week, Angelina Ban, the ACSS project officer called on participants to exercise their rights as it was stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Right not to be subjected to torture or inhumane treatment all are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of the law,” she explained.

She said the objective of the training was to create human rights awareness in both secondary and primary schools so that the children could disseminate the same message to their colleagues in communities.

“The reason why we are targeting school children is because they are young and as being young their minds are still fresh and they could easily influence others to do good things,” Angelina said.

“We are able to teach a lot of things especially rights to education, rights of women and rights to own properties and many other rights, we taught them about universal declaration of human rights.”

She revealed that there were many students and youth who had been negatively influenced and now they are trying to influence them positively for them to know their rights.

Angelina continued if the school children were taught about their rights, they would know where to stand and claim their rights in the society.

She urged the participants to be ambassadors by creating more awareness to their communities, parents, teachers, and fellow students.

“That is why we make these students to be our target group and we are planning to work with more of students because our target is that all the schools have the idea about the human rights,” Angelina reiterated.

Peter Gatduel, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer said teaching children about their rights, means you are making them to claim their rights that people are talking way from them.

“When they are aware of their right, they are able to claim it and when they are taught, they may be able to know their right and they are able to claim and talk about their rights,” Gatduel explained.

Utong Riak Utong, a primary six pupil at Venus Star appreciated the ACSS for giving them such a very important training on human rights saying it would enable him to fight for his rights as a child.

Another girl, Nyadak Tiop, a primary seven pupil from Venus Star Academy said with the training given to them, she promised to teach her colleagues about their rights.

“I hope ACSS will do more so that South Sudanese know exactly what it means when it comes to the issues of human rights violation in the country,” Ms. Tiop said.