Active Citizen to educate youth on police act

By James Atem Kuir

Active Citizen South Sudan, an indigenous organization is helping the young people across parts of Juba City to understand the role of police in society as provided under the South Sudan Police Act 2009.

The framework provides for powers and jurisdiction of Police Courts, commands, crimes, and contraventions; particularly offenses against detention centers and public properties among others as entailed in the provision.

“Therefore, this initiative is to enhance the community to understand the constitutional roles of policemen and women in South Sudan as provided in the Act through these young people who are being engaged on this particular law now,” said Gai Makiew Gai, a Project Officer for the entity.

The training themed “Knowing the constitutional role of policemen and women in peace and security” was meant to capacitate women, young people on the Act.

At least about 30 young people including students, fresh graduates, and police officers partook in the three-day knowledge sharing sessions on the Police Act in Juba.

Mr. Gai disclosed the organization was committed to capacitating the youth on South Sudan laws so that the civil populations in the various localities were sensitized to embark on peace, development, and security across the Country.

“We are going to visit the laws of South Sudan. These laws are meant to protect you as a citizen of this country. So, you have a right to know them because they are meant for you,” he stated.

The training is also engages youth leaders (male and female) in peace and security agenda to take lead in peace-building activities.

Ms. Nyakola Wicjial Buor, one of the beneficiaries of the activity confessed the initiative was impactful and that she would take a central role in disseminating the police Act to the citizens who have never heard of it.

“This is going to change my life because I am already getting to know how the police policies work,” she said.

According to the young lady, she knew nothing about the Act in the past, but through the training, she has been equipped with the police law.

“Differently, I will also play a role in transferring the knowledge to the fellow colleagues who are not aware of this Act so that they know it,” Ms. Buor said.

She acknowledged that it was imperative for the citizens to be aware of the laws, as she encouraged the government and partners, to work together so that the young people are sensitized on the laws among other gaps.

Calisto Mut Mah, another participant, said such skills impartment to the young people would free the Country from involvement in criminal activities among the youth.

“This is kind of training did not happen before. But now, this is a little bit extraordinary and it is helping the young to understand the purposes of the law, how to prevent ourselves from crimes and how to prevent one’s self from breaching the law,” he explained.

Mr. Mah believes that the safety of the communities and youth would be realized with the help of the law, adding that “the communities would get to know how to respect the police work.”

He called on the government and partners to invest in young people so that they capacitate them on the laws and other peace-related initiatives for the Country to move forward.

The event was being supported by the German Cooperation, through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).