Active Citizen on fight against corruption

By Special Correspondent

At least 10,000 residents in the Northern part of Juba have been sensitized during a door- to- door campaign on corruption in Mangateen and Suk Darfur areas.

The campaign themed “Let’s fight corruption together” educated the natives on harmful consequences of corruption in the country.

“We are living testimonies; we are educating people about the harmful practices like corruption since the communities are affected,” said Angelina, the Project Officer at Active Citizen South Sudan during the campaign.

“We must reiterate that most of the people are involved in corruption either directly or indirectly, thus there is a need to inform people on negativity of corruption in our society,” she added.

The campaign was carried out by Active Citizen South Sudan sponsored by Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA). According to the activist, the country will realize development should corruption be eradicated.

“We will have a corruption free country where people will get jobs based on qualifications not because they are related to whoever is in the office, thus encouraging stability,” Ms. Ban said. She urged everyone to be fair in the resource’s utilization.

“It is a collective responsibility to fight corruption. When all of us fight corruption, it won’t have any space in our society,” the Project Officer said.

“The communities are really suffering from corruption. There is unemployment and hatred among our people based on corruption, so this impact is what we want to kill now,” Ms. Ban added.

She appealed to the government to boost people’s capacity and cease the officials from corruption.

“To our government, the communities are looking up to you and you should live by examples. You should not get involved in corruption but rather take actions on the people involved in the corruption,” Ms. Ban concluded.

Mary Jal, a Business Woman at the areas of Mangateen confessed that corruption is dragging the communities down.

“Personally, I feel that we are involved in corruption as business people especially when we expensively charge our customers and trust those people who pay more money,” she explained.

“But because of campaign on corruption, I have to serve my customers uniformly and friendly without any influence,” Ms. Jal concluded.

James Atoka said he would give no room for false tax collectors in the market.

“If any government official especially the tax collectors ask me for money on the road without proper documentation, I will always confront him/her and say this is corruption. It is now my duty to report them,” he said.

The Organization wanted communities to be aware of the negative consequences of corruption by the end of the campaign.

“We want them to be ambassadors of a fight against corruption. The limited resources we have are now being utilized by the few people and because of that we are undertaking this awareness such that the country enhances transparency and nation building,” said Michael Biphal, the Executive Director for Active Citizen South Sudan (ACSS).