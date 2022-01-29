Active Citizen equips women and girls on UN Security Council Resolution

By James Atem Kuir

Active Citizen South Sudan, a national organization operating in Juba, is taking the lead in empowering women and girls on the United Nations Security Council Resolution number 1325, on women, peace and security.

Mr. Gai Makiew Gai, the organization’s project officer said the training was also meant to enhance societal capacities in a bid to understand their role in advocating for women and girls’ participation in the decision-making process.

“The communities need to create awareness for all the stakeholders to understand and push for women participation in the decision-making process,

We need them to be agents that advocate for women participation in society,” he added while giving a remark during the opening session of a 3-day workshop in Juba.

The training brought together over 50 participants drawn across different segments in Juba under the theme “Women and girls’ participation in the decision-making process is paramount in maintaining peace and security.”

The participants included the Mangateen residents, internally displaced persons from Mangateen IDPs Camp and the police representatives.

Mr. Gai said biased cultural norms should not be allowed to strangle women and girls when their rights and protection are clearly defined in the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

“The cultural mentality should stop. Women are viewed to be homemakers, especially taking care of kids as opposed to our counterparts in the decision-making process. But this is uncalled for and it should be improved,” he added.

“So, there is a need for our people to know that women and girls’ rights are fundamental human rights. This should be a collective responsibility and it needs all the structures in the community to participate in it,” he concluded.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, on women, peace and security, was adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2000, after recalling other resolutions.

It calls on conflicting parties to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse, in situations of armed conflict.

The resolution further acknowledges the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

Teny Nyier Gatluak, a Mangateen resident who was partaking in the event hopes the exercise would impart skills and knowledge to realize girls and women’s rights and their relevance in societies.

According to the young leader, the security aspects will capacitate them on how to go about protection against domestic violence.

“Given the narrative, I would be an ambassador of peace to carry out all these topics in a move to sensitize our communities on girls and women’s rights,” he confessed.

Veronica Chung Ban, a female participant highlighted the males’ counterparts and communities to advancing women’s rights as a major part of gender equality.

“First of all, most of the girls do not go to schools because parents don’t value their education, so it will be through this sensitization that I hope our people understand the importance of girls and women in society,” she said.

“Through this training, most of the people will know the value of the girls, and it will encourage them to prioritize girls. This is because what a girl can do a woman can do too,” she added.

Paul Ajuong Ngor, Mangateeen IDPs Camp Chief appreciated the organization for the initiative as he pledged to support women and girls’ participation in the communities.

The event was also meant to enhance the understanding of the participants to embark on peace, development and security.

The activity is being supported by the German Cooperation, through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).