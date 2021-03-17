Active Citizen educates communities on tribalism eradication

By Correspondent

Active Citizen South Sudan (ACSS), a local organization in the country has embarked on campaigns against tribalism in most parts of Juba City in a bid to eradicate the occurrence.

The group believes tribalism was tearing apart the communities, thus dividing the locals along the ethnic lines.

“The reason we conducted this awareness campaign because our communities are engaging in tribalism related issues. For example, in the areas of Mangateen, people could only buy from their tribe affiliated shops, so we decided to go and shed lights on the wrong perceptions and implications of tribalism,” explains Angelina Stephen Ban, a Project Officer at Active Citizen South Sudan.

According to the activist, they were focusing on negative impacts of tribalism in the society and how it was endangering the peace-loving society.

The campaign dubbed “Ninasawa” literally translated “we are equal” was implemented by the Active Citizen South Sudan (ACSS) through funding of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

Ms. Ban disclosed that tribal efforts were dividing people and there was a need to get rid of them.

“It leads to an equal distribution of resources, where by people serve only their tribe mates. It also happens to those in the higher positions that make it much easier to care for their relatives, so it leads to hatred and it can also affect the economy,” she narrated.

The activist acknowledged that the awareness was now changing lives after the outreach coverage.

“It is already changing the society. Since we started the campaign in the areas, you see that there is diversity, people no longer buy from their tribes’ mates but they buy everywhere in the market,” Ms. Ban said.

“They see themselves as one South Sudanese. So, there will be equal distribution of resources through this campaign, because things will be done in a right way. No one will do things just because this other person is from my tribe,” she concluded.

Michael Biphal, the Executive Director of Active Citizen South Sudan said the intervention would also boost coexistence among the South Sudanese, stating that it will bring peace among the socieities after realizing the consequences.

He urged the communities to eliminate the tribalism and work for the wellbeing of the local people.

“It has nothing to do with tribe X or Y. We are south Sudanese, we are one blood, one people and we are supposed to do things in the face of the country but not as tribes,” the Director advised.

The areas covered include Mia Saba, Mangateen Internal Displaced Persons Camp, Eden areas and Hai Referendum respectively.

At least 9,700 people in the vicinities were reached in the campaign.

A resident of Mangateen who requested for anonymity admitted that though he was involved in tribalism, he is now able to serve as anti-tribalism ambassador in the communities.

“I was actually pioneering this tribalism where if I could judge people based on tribalism but since the message reached to me, I regretted doing that and I am now Active Citizen Activist against tribalism, I don’t longer support tribalism,” he said.

Though tribalism is rampant in the country, South Sudan is a home to 64 tribes. However, Active Citizen South Sudan is aiming at creating unity among the tribes in the country.