Active Citizen conducts cultural festival in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Active Citizen South Sudan, a local youth organization Saturdayconducted a highly attended cultural peace festival in Juba.

The event accomplished in the Mangateen area of Juba City attracted over 10,000 South Sudanese who shared their cultures and dances for peace.

Michael Biphal, the Executive Director for the organization said the initiative was meant to get South Sudanese connected to each other and work for the welfare of the country.

“We understand that South Sudan is a dynamic nation. We have so many cultural groups, and these ethnic cultures are the assets and the foundation of our nation. So, we wanted people to interact and build their own relationship together so that people can stay in peace,” he said.

“The more South Sudanese coexist, the better the peace of our own society will hold,” Mr. Biphal added.

The event was dubbed “Hib Jeran”, an Arabic phrase that literally translates “love your neighbor” was supported by the UN Women South Sudan.

According to Biphal, it was high time the locals were equipped to build peace, especially the revitalized peace agreement as part of the rehabilitation after the past conflicts.

“So, we want the communities of South Sudan to come together to see that vision of being a nation together,” he said.

The director notes that it has been challenging achieving peaceful societies in the country given that the communities have been linear to their tribes.

Biphal said the opportunity would now serve as an avenue for South Sudanese to open new page of love and togetherness.

“Them coming together is forging a new page in developing the nation as one society so that we have peaceful South Sudan. We are here to positively share ideas and help the government to develop the nation in different angles,” he concluded.

Sophia Pal Gai, a member of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA) from Upper Nile State Nasir Constituency, who also represents South Sudan at the Pan African Parliament, said the occasion was timely for the South Sudanese to champion nation-building.

“Seeing all the different tribes is very impressive to me. If South Sudan can come together like this and know themselves, different diversities; and invest in diversity by showing their cultural traditional dances; songs, cocktails; then it is an indication that we are gearing towards complete stability,” she said,

Ms. Gai added that the initiative should the beginning of new peace among the South Sudanese that make them move in the right direction.

The MP appealed to the youth to be community transformers and inspire the young generation for the country to achieve durable peace.

“I would tell young people that South Sudan belongs to you; you are youth today but tomorrow you will be the leaders, so if you want to be a leader tomorrow why not to start it today by being uniting factors,” she stated.

“You should be united, you should work together and love yourselves because if you don’t come together, then what is affecting you today will continue to affect you tomorrow,” MP Gai urged.

Pia Philip Michael, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peace Building said advised the youth to be custodians of peace as they embrace the 64 tribes.

The government official said it was high time for the young people to stop revenge and focus on what is developmental for the country to move forward.

The event was colored by the presence of different cultural groups of South Sudan; these include Nuer, Kakwa, Bari, Murle, Dinka, Shilluk, Mundari to mention a few.