Act like a statesman to be treated like one

By: Poiya Isaac Lagu, (LLM).

States (parts of a Country) meaning “an organized political community forming part of a Country-thus South Sudan: example. The States of; Victoria and Western Australia, the southern States of the United States, Torit State, Maridi State for South Sudan. A State also means “The political system of a body consisting of people who are politically organized; the system of rules by which jurisdiction and authority are exercised over such a body of people”. A state is also referred to as a Community of persons living within certain limits of territory, under a permanent organization which aims to secure the prevalence of justice by self-imposed laws. Words of Theodore D. Woolsey, “Introduction to study of International Laws” at 34, (5th edition, 1878). While Statesmanship means “skills in managing State affairs”. And a Statesman is “a wise, experienced and respected political leader”.

A state is an association of human beings established for attainment of certain ends by certain means. It is the most important of all the various kinds of society in which men unite, being indeed the necessary basis and condition of peace, order, and civilization. Words of John Salmon, “Jurisprudence”, 129, (Glanville L. Williams ed. 10th edition. 1947). What then is the difference between States and other forms of associations? The difference is one of function. A State must be defined by reference to such of its activities and purposes as are essential and their characteristics. And in this article, I concurred with John Salmons’ statement that “a State is a base of unity, peace, order and civilization”. Because States clearly define the boundaries of the Communities, peaceful co-existence and allow easy delivery of services there-to. So, why should there be formation of unity government in South Sudan without resolving the issue of the thirty two, twenty three, ten or fourty States? How will you establish peace, order and unity without a clear agreed number of the States among the people, with their frontiers or boundaries? Are you for peace or you wanted to create more suffering to your people? Do not cause more fears to our investors by your dilatory actions in the formation of the unity government.

You need to be a good Statesman-Be loyal in your own fashion-Act like a King to be treated like one-listen to the voices of your people – thus a wise, experienced and respected political leader. But, which political leader or King can we recommend as having or showing the qualities and abilities of a Statesman in the Republic of South Sudan for his Statesmanlike handling of the crisis and negotiating the Revitalized Peace Agreement of 2018 to the interest of South Sudanese, compromising on the issue of the States and forming the unitary government there-with? Don’t underestimate the remaining time period within which you are required to form the unity government; many problems are never resolved effectively because they are not taken seriously enough. But, two or three weeks may be enough to resolve the disagreement about the States of South Sudan before any authority if considered necessary.

“A State is an institution; it’s a system of relations which men establish among themselves as a means of securing certain objects, of which the most fundamental is a system of order within which their activities can be carried on. Modern States are territorial; their governments exercise control over persons and things within their frontiers, and today the whole of the habitable word is divided between about seventy States. Words of J.L Brierly, The Law of Nations 118, (5th ed. 1955). If modern States are territorial with their defined boundaries or frontiers, do the thirty States have well defined boundaries? The answer to this question is within your reach.

Therefore; a State should not be confused with the whole community of persons living on its territory; it should not be indirect policy that was applied by the British in the Sudan against the people of South Sudan. It is only one among a multitude of other institutions, such as Churches and Corporations which a Community establishes for securing different objectives. These all transcends from the boundaries of a single State (Country). And shall have branches or Offices in the other parts of the Country-thus States. Listen to the voices of the people of South Sudan, you owe them a duty for which you shall be held vicariously liable in accordance with the laws of South Sudan in the future; for you are their leader and King of today. But, can they treat you like one if you cannot compromise on the issue of the States and form the unity government in February 2020 for peace to prevail in South Sudan?

In conclusion; do not confuse and terrify your people or communities on the issue of the States, they know their original territory and frontiers even before the time of the British, the 1956 events, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and the provisions of the CPA-2005, the 2005 Constitution as it was repealed, 2011 Constitution as amended specifically article 162 (1), the 2015 Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement there-to. At this time they only need peace. You need to re-create yourself, master your image, and act like a leader or King so that they can treat you like one. Never allow the world to assign for you a role in life and the future of the sons and daughters of the South Sudanese and you need to create a good memorable character.

You should give peace a chance in South Sudan by keeping your hands clean and making use of the Cat’s paw. You are preaching about peace every day, but you are not reforming or accepting peace in your hearts at all. It should not be a gentle peace but, a real peace that should be seen in the eyes of the South Sudanese from every corner. Never have disdain things, ignore them. If you don’t, it makes you weak, unworthy, fearful and uncontrollable. Why do you look for peace in the whole world-say in South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan, USA, and UK? It’s a long list, you can name them! The peace the South Sudanese want is within the territory of the Republic of South Sudan and I know, the issue of the States is within your reach.

The writer is a practicing Advocate & Commissioner for Oaths, Juba!