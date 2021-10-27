Achiro reappointed as Bakhita radio Managing director

By Lodu William Odiya

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba yesterday reappointed Mrs. Josephine Achiro as the new managing director of Bakhita radio.

According to the report, Mrs. Achiro served at Bakhita radio from 2007-2016 whereby her service ended with the church.

Mrs. Achiro appreciated the decision taken by the catholic archdiocese toward her new appointment as the Managing Director of the radio.

“With this appointment today I would like to thank the catholic archdiocese of juba, Bakhita made me who I am today, if I am doing well in media it is because of Radio Bakhita radio who trained me in journalism”, she said.

She told Juba Monitor that her coming to Bakhita Radio was to restructure the station, adding that over three years now the radio has never been doing well in terms of management.

“I take this opportunity to thank the archdiocese of juba for believing in me because I could be the real person to come and help the radio. In twenty sixteen, Bakhita radio was in bad situation, there was no money so I took up the radio from zero completely, maybe the church believed in me because I took the radio when i was completely down and I raised it to a certain level” she said.

Mrs. Achiro said that her first plan at Bakhita radio would be the restructuring of the institution in terms of management and to see the staff who were available and carry out maintenance of the studio as well.

“We have different department at the radio station, we have program department, finance department, news department and logistic and marketing department”, she said.

Mrs. Achiro further added that she would be knocking at the doors of media development partners operating in the country and outside the country to support the radio with equipment that to ease the operation of the station.