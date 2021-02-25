ACCORD THEM PEACE ON RETURN

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Managing Editor

Juba Monitor

When the crisis was on-going, the fact of alternative accommodation could be understood and maybe reason(s) to excuse those who illegally occupied other people’s property could be comprehended. But no more and not now.The journey to peace has been achieved; the unity government is in place with almost all states government and administrative areas being in place. Should there, orare there more reasons why fear should still engulf some people and is there any more excuses why those who unlawfully occupied some people’s property still be adamant or refuse to vacate these premises unless they have other motives to do so. It is the duty of the States Government to bring into order what had gone out of order. This is the more reason(s) why the general public longed so much to have the government near the people to address their daily needs within a short period of time. There is hue and cry from those whose premises were occupied without their consents. Most of them want to return to their own but cannot access them because those who are in them have refused to come out. Not only in Juba, although this is the main centre of interests, but also some parts or states are affected. It is the duty of the government of states to initiate the move for a fact-finding mission to address this and other issues which seems to be hindering the displaced from returning to their own property which circumstances had forced them to vacate or leave behind. Surely, order and respect for others is paramount in human race development. There should not be any misunderstanding in articulating the mission for the good of all parties involved. Everyone involved should search his/her heart and do the right thing which is only the truth accompanied with honesty of life. There are those who may resist giving back what is rightfully not theirs. This may be classified as a form of robbery or stealing without violence which must be guarded against by all peace-loving citizens. May reasons guide us to reach better solutions and give our leaders wisdom to judge and effect only the right decisions which are for the well-being of the public. The exercise should start in the capital city, Juba and then extended to other state capitals until all the outstanding illegal occupations are addressed and finalized. It is the hope and wish of all of us to live peacefully and in conducive atmosphere with others. That atmosphere can only be created by us without depending on the external hands.Let those whosecircumstances had forced to leave most of their properties including shelters be welcomed back into them without any condition so that they can start their journey again from where they had left it. All should be well that ends well.