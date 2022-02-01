jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 1st, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtAccidents
A foot for thought

Accidents

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days, there are many accidents that occur on different sides of the roads. I am sure if the statistics of the accident were made on daily basis, there would be more than 20 accidents,both for a car with a car, Boda- boda with boda-boda and vice versa.

Some accidents are major and others are minor; the major accidents can be solved by the law in traffic police office or by the traffic officers on the roads. Minor accidents sometimes are resolved by an understanding between the two persons or with the help of the traffic police officers on duty.

The question is, what causes accidents is the major reason that needs to be found out. It could be the drivers are reckless, they drive when they are drunk, lack of professionalism or the roads are bad.

Other accidents could be solved by individuals, or by law. For the individuals, they could find solutions, one of them is to drive in a professional manner and obtained the necessary requirements requested by the authorities for driving.  Others drive in a reckless way where they knock themselves unnecessarily with a car or to by object by the roadsides.

The bad situation is if the car knocks somebody dead, it will lead to a lot of requirements by the relatives of the late. They demand money to be paid as compensation and conduct the funeral of the late. Bad drivers run away after they had made accidents, which means they were not cooperative. Better to take the responsibility of maintaining the car or take the person to the hospital in case of injury. 

Few drivers accept to do that in most cases. Drivers need to learn from the mistake they are doing while driving. It is not good to drive in busy roads always, better to avoid it. All drivers are to follow code of conduct; it was though during the driving school.

However, the government should open many roads in the City like Juba and towns to avoid crowds of cars on the roads.  Drivers should be educated on how to avoid unnecessary accidents. Government should apply traffic lights at all roundabouts in the city and towns.

Many things could be done to avoid accidents and death at the same times.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Great run in Wau has positive impacts

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The programme of sports that occurred on Saturday in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal state has a positive impact on the states that participated in the game. According to the information published in the newspapers, there were five states including the two administrative Areas that have participated. Most of the players were youths; the programme was planned for them. One of the objectives of the Great run was to unite youths from the various states and to bring peace in the states as...
A foot for thought

Hunger in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, the report given to South Sudan has a negative impact on the country. On Monday, the report released was that South Sudan is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Yesterday, another report was released saying that South Sudan is one of the hungriest countries in the world. All those reports had given a bad name to the country and the leadership. First of all, let us analyze the roots of hunger in the country.  One of them could...
A foot for thought

Transparency and accountability is required

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In any institution, the matter of transparency and accountability is very important. If people work in a transparent manner, there would be no issue of corruption. What had happened to South Sudan, which become the most corrupt country is that one of them was a lack of “transparency and accountability. “ Professor James Wani Igga during the time of launching of his book on the 26th of this month by the title, “Global Cooperative Taxation with South Sudan as the Epicenter”. Part of the...
A foot for thought

Corruption in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspapers that South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world. For me, it was bad news to have a country described with bad character. It means the government is corrupt and it fails to control resources in the country. When you hear the issue of corruption, what comes to your mind is money because many people believe the term corruption means mismanagement of government money. But corruption could be the mismanagement of other resources that do...
error: Content is protected !!