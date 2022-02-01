Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days, there are many accidents that occur on different sides of the roads. I am sure if the statistics of the accident were made on daily basis, there would be more than 20 accidents,both for a car with a car, Boda- boda with boda-boda and vice versa.

Some accidents are major and others are minor; the major accidents can be solved by the law in traffic police office or by the traffic officers on the roads. Minor accidents sometimes are resolved by an understanding between the two persons or with the help of the traffic police officers on duty.

The question is, what causes accidents is the major reason that needs to be found out. It could be the drivers are reckless, they drive when they are drunk, lack of professionalism or the roads are bad.

Other accidents could be solved by individuals, or by law. For the individuals, they could find solutions, one of them is to drive in a professional manner and obtained the necessary requirements requested by the authorities for driving. Others drive in a reckless way where they knock themselves unnecessarily with a car or to by object by the roadsides.

The bad situation is if the car knocks somebody dead, it will lead to a lot of requirements by the relatives of the late. They demand money to be paid as compensation and conduct the funeral of the late. Bad drivers run away after they had made accidents, which means they were not cooperative. Better to take the responsibility of maintaining the car or take the person to the hospital in case of injury.

Few drivers accept to do that in most cases. Drivers need to learn from the mistake they are doing while driving. It is not good to drive in busy roads always, better to avoid it. All drivers are to follow code of conduct; it was though during the driving school.

However, the government should open many roads in the City like Juba and towns to avoid crowds of cars on the roads. Drivers should be educated on how to avoid unnecessary accidents. Government should apply traffic lights at all roundabouts in the city and towns.

Many things could be done to avoid accidents and death at the same times.

May God bless us all.