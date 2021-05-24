ABYEI-Over 500 people killed since independence

By Wek Atak Kacjang

About 540 civilians have been killed by the Misseriya in Abyei Area since the country got its independence in 2011without blood compensation

Addressing the media over the weekend, the Abyei Chief Administrator, Kuol Deim Kuol revealed that people of Abyei Are awere suffering “double sword sides” from both armed Misseriya group and other neighboring States from South Sudan who claimed borders with Abyei Area, the latter, led by a self-claimed General Thomas ThielThiel who came with Arabs militias.

“As Chief ofAbyeiAdministrative Area and the entire population of Abyei, wecondemn in the strongest terms the brutal killing of 11people recently. We further condemn the cowardice attacks, killing of innocent people in residential areas and those who were killed previously.We call upon United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to arrest all perpetrators and bring them to book,” Kuol added.

He further called on the government through the leadership of Vice president Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Ayii to compensate the Abyei victims as he did to the Miseriya last year when the government paid blood compensation to Sudan government.

On 20th November last year, South Sudan government paid around 200,000 USD to Arab Misseriya tribe as blood compensation for ten Arab nomads who were killed during an attack byDinkaMalual in the early 2019. When fighting triggered by the attackresultedinto killing ten Misseriyaand dozens of Dinka Malual villagers sparking regional and international condemnations.

The payment was also made in the presence of the Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein AbdelbaggiAyii andFirst Vice President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Muhammed Hamdan Daglo commonly known as Hemeti.

In the same year, Misseriya traditional leaders paid blood compensation of 6.7SSP for the three South Sudanese killed.This was for the killing of three Dinka Malual businessmen in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.