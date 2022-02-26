ABYEI-Kiir’s ten-man team to probe dispute

By Yiep Joseph

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has formed a ten-man committee headed by Vice President HusseinAbdelbagi Akol to investigate the causes of the conflict between Twic Mayardit County of Warrap State and Dinka Ngok of Abyei over the alleged land disputes.

Last week fighting erupted between TwicMayardit County of Warrap state and Ngok of Abyei Administrative in Aneet market.

In the Republican Order read on the state-owned television(SSBC) yesterday, President Kiir formed a ten-member committee headed by Vice President for Service Cluster Abdelbagideputized by Joseph NguenMonytuil governor of Unity State.

The list included.DhieuMathokDiing, Minister of investment as the Secretary of the committee, Majak Akech Malok IGP, Akol KoorDirector General of Internal Security Bureau, Deng Alor Kuol Minister of East Africa Affairs, NyandengMalekDielic Member of R-TNLA, Charles Majak Aleer member R-TNLA Asha Abbas Member of R-TNLA, Meel Wal member of R-TNLA.

The committee is tasked to investigate the root causes of the conflict between the two communities of Twic, Warrap state and DinkaNgok in AbeyiAdministrative over the contested area of Agok.

The committee is also urged to compiled necessary facts that could pave way for developing everlasting solutions to end the dispute.

Last week it was reported that fighting erupts in the Aneet market leaving people dead and some injured, shops burned down while many remained to displace.

Earlier, the Chief Administrator for Abyei, Kuol Diem Kuol reported that three people were killed and six others injured in a random shooting at Aneet market.

Last week a disarmament team led by Major General Lual Wek was sent to Warrap State to disarm the youths in the area a move that was welcomed by Warrap authorities.