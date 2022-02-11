Abyei ambush leaves one person dead

By John Agok

The ambush by allegedly Misseriya Militia scored one death and left four people cheated death on Wednesday morning in Abyei Administrative Area (AAA).

According to the document seen by Juba Monitor posted by Abyei Administrative Area Press Unit on February9th 2022 which reads as follow:

In the press release availed to Juba Monitor, yesterday spokesperson of the Abyei administrative area Ajak Deng Miyan revealed that on Wednesday 9th February 2022 around 10:30 am five people, 2 men and 3 women were ambushed on the road at a distance of one kilometer from Marial Achaak to Rum-Amer Village, an ambush which resulted into the killing of one innocent citizen by the name Jiel Wol Madut.

“This is another unfortunate crime in the series of crimes committed by the Misseriya Militia in the Abyei Area, Marial Achaak is on the eastern part of Abyei Area, Deng said

The Abyei Administrative Area condemned the incident in the strongest terms possible and therefore calls upon UNISFA to effectively protect innocent civilians as per the mission’s mandate and the Sudan government to immediately stop these recurrent attacks by Misseriya Militia and SAF.

“Our profound condolences to the family of the deceased,NgokDinka Community and entire South Sudan,” he added.