ABYEI, abducted children recovered

By: Sheila Ponnie

The Abyei area Chief Administrator confirmed that a group of six (6) children recently abducted by the armed group in Abyei have been released.

On a telephone interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Kuol Alor Kuol, the Abyei area Chief Administrator said the abducted children were five boys and one girl aged between 2 and 14.

The children were abducted on the 22nd of January by gunmen after an attack on the village of Kolom, North of Abyei town.

The Chief Administrator said the children returned back by the support of Global Aid Fund together with Save the Children organization.

Last week on Wednesday, armed gunman reportedly killed 32 people, injured 25 among them women and children and homes were burned.

However, last week on Friday, hundreds of people from the disputed Abyei area demonstrated in Juba town demanding authorities from the Government of South Sudan, Sudan and United Nations Mission in South Sudan to investigate the attack.

The demonstrators were demanding that perpetrators must be brought to justices and that if UNISF cannot protect citizens of Abyei, then they should leave.