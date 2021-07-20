Abraham Chol’s case to be handed to court

By Atimaku Joan.

The self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol Maketh who was arrested on the eighth for his daring ‘decree’ allegedly disposing President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny by 9th July, 2021 asserting his self-proclaimed prophecies was in the process of being handed to the court this week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justine said that investigation was almost completed and the case was about to be handed to the court soon.

“The investigation is almost over, now the case is supposed to go to court maybe today,” said Daniel Justine.

The Police Spokesperson said that it would be upon the court to immediately decide on the date and time for the hearing of Abraham Chol’s case after the investigation was handed over to them.

In May last year, the 54-year-oldCleric was sentenced to one month in jail for the offence of defying ban on social gathering aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country after conducting a mass at his church.