About 89 Covid-19 new cases confirmed

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 89 new COVID-19 infections in the Public Laboratory Unit within the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2943.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Public Laboratory Manger Dr. Angelo Goup Thon said the numbers of cases under Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) are eight people.

“Thenumber of casesthat are critical in Infectious Disease Unit were three (3) people.The number of new death within 24 hours is zero because so far the number of cases recoveredis 5914,”

He added that the number of contacts under follow up we have 887 while the cumulative death since the beginning of outbreak is 102

Africa COVID-19 cases stand at 874,036 cases; 18,498 deaths; 524,557 recoveries

There are now more than over 870,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.