About 23,000 Whitearmy group attacked Pibor

By Wek Atak Kacjang

More than twenty three thousand (23000) white army group alleged over the weekend to have attacked Pibor Administration Area living a number of people dead and others wounded.

According to local authority on the ground, the army invade Pibor on revenge mission.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Pibor Executive Chief David Kenyi said that the fighting occurred on Saturday and have continued to Sunday morning.

“I want to appeal to the governor of Jonglei, although he tried to stop these men from attacking us and he failed, these forces were camping there for a long time. I want him to speak out because there is no benefit from this war,” Kenyi said.

He added that the issue of cattle-related and inter-communal conflicts are common among the communities in Jonglei State as decades, claiming hundreds of lives.There have been several peace initiatives to stop the continuous cycle of violence among communities of Greater Jonglei especially army youth from White army.

He called on leaders in the neighboring states to stop their youth from such attacks.

In South Sudan, the issue of violence involving community-based militias, especially in Jonglei and Great Pibor Administrative Area and other States, has increased and is responsible for the vast majority of casualties among local communities since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018.

Last week, Fighting reportedly started when armed youth allegedly from neighboring communities attacked areas in Gumuruk and KongorPayam of Lekuangole County.

As result a youth leader in Pibor Administrative Area has appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for people fleeing from inter-communal violence.Thousands of people are said to have been displaced to Pibor town and into the bushes.

Efforts to reach authorities in Jonglei state for comments were futile.