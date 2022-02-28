About 185 S. Sudanese graduated from Nkumba University

By Martin Manyiel Wugol.

Nkumba University passed out on the 26 February 2022 in 24th graduation ceremony held at Nkumba University, under the, theme, “Academic excellence for practical competencies in the fourth industrial revolution”. Vice-chancellor professor Jude T. Lubega congratulated the graduating class of 2022.

A total number of 1432 graduates of which about 185 students from South Sudan have graduated with degrees, diplomas, and certificates in various disciplines from Nkumba University academic year 2021-2022.

According to graduates representative by the name Mr. Beny JohnNyinypiu student of Nkumba University school of business and Information Technology called on fellow South Sudanese who completed before him, and now still jobless, not to give up but be patient and be optimistic because a young country like South Sudan has challenges of employment opportunities like other African countries experiencing but few who believe in what we acquired from school can wait for the storm to clear up and our country opens up to the reality of creating jobs to unable graduates to work in government sectors and able graduates create jobs for themselves.

Beny John Nyinypiu, further encouraged graduates to fully apply their creativity, innovations based on what we learned to attract government to support us instead of waiting for the government to employ us.

He argued each and every one of South Sudanese to start with small jobs, small capital on developmental activities and grow from there and time heal the situations.

To all South Sudanese parents, whether rich, poor or widows and widowers, thank you will never be enough. Never get discouraged by unemployed graduates. We know many of us who completed years ago and they have even forgotten their careers, keep sending more to schools, we are almost there. There is no time that disputes happiness, you are suffering now and we can conclude lives with celebrations.

Beny applauded government of South Sudan headed by H.E. Salva KiirMayardit, to continue reducing the levels of suffering because people of South Sudan deserve happiness and there was an indication that, your government did more but should continue to implement peace agreement for citizens to enjoy the results of peace in the entire country.

Your government needs to revise South Sudan Labour Market policy because South Sudanese citizens are disarmed by foreigners from local jobs, local businesses since they are not paying taxes to the government and that is wrong. The Country is already at peace. Invite investors to come home. Poverty brings disunity, poverty sponsors tribalism. The statistics revealed it that, South Sudanese students that graduate globally are from 4000 to 6000 yearly. Nkumba University alone sent back yesterday 185 South Sudanese comprises of, Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees, and Diplomas this can be so challenging. We are all behind you and we all love you and your government.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone after graduation yesterday, Mr. Manuer Dhieu Mangar, a graduate from Nkumba University Kampala Uganda, described “Education is the core value in a transformation of society because it is through education that we are able to resolve societal issues such as conflicts and learn to forgive ourselves for us to be successful in service delivery to the society that deserves it and to achieve it, one must be educated first and be able to transform a society that is peaceful and believe to coexist peacefully as the required level of educated minds”.

Manuer Dhieu Mangar, a graduate of human resource management appealed to all youths of South Sudan to put education as the first priority though there are challenges as we all know people “Behind any success, there is a lot of sacrifices” so believe me, just forget all the education-related challenges and focus on your education for better tomorrow. Long live the youth, long live the Republic of South Sudan.

Despite all odds facing South Sudanese majority of sons and daughters were 185 students from Master’s students, Degrees, diplomas and certificates.