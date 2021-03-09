About 100girls receive hygiene kits

By John Agok

One hundredsenior fourgirls who are candidates from Juba Girls’ Secondary School yesterday received sanitary pads from Women Advanced Organization (WAO) in collaboration with World Food Program (WFP).

Victoria Poni Ezbon, Acting Executive Director for the Organizationsaidit was the first time for them to distribute reusable sanitary pads to senior four girls who are finalists this year.

She said that they were targeting over four thousand girls in the country especially three thousand in Juba and one thousand and three hundred in Wau as well.

“We have four thousand beneficiaries and each will get one hygiene kit containing six packs of items namely: one toothbrush, Vaseline oil, one bar of soap and bathing soap and reusable pads that can last for six-month period,”Ms. Poni explained.

Ms. Poni acknowledged that, they were privileged in distributing these pads at the periphery of International Women’s Day which coincided with plan distribution.

Meanwhile, Josephine Joseph who is a senior four candidate embraced the idea of having this five-month sanitary pads,saying it will cut down their budget expense at home. She appreciates the help from Women Advanced Organization and World Food Program (WFP).

“It is comfortable and durable to use these sanitary pads since one can wash it and dry it again for efficient use”, She said.

Joseph added that, they cannot be lured anymore by boyfriends who sometimes surprised them with expensive gifts including such sanitary pads that make these girls fall apart or drop out from school due to pregnancy as such.

Joyce Amani said that, initially girls did not have these experiences of using these reusable pads whereby one can wash and dry it again for another usage. It is durable solutions for us citing our economic hardships which is making it difficult for girls to afford these hygiene kits.

“Today we received sanitary pads from WFP and WAO where one kit contains six packs of sanitary pad, one bar of soap, one bathing soap and Vaseline oil and sanitary pads are re-useable and durable “, she said.

Robert Sokiri John, who is the school teacher applauded the program done by WAO and WFP in providing these essential kits to Juba Girls secondary school. He encouraged the project to continue catering for the needs of the girls in a bid to reduce number of girls dropping out from schools.

World Food Program donated these hygiene kits to over four thousand beneficiaries in the Country through WAO as the implementing Organization. The project will only last for five months pending review from its initial.