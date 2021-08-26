Abductees exchanged between Jonglei and Pibor

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jongleistate returned abducted children from either side yesterday.

Jonglei State returned three children to Greater Pibor Administrative Area while Greater Pibor Administrative Area returned two children and a mother to Jonglei State. According to the reports, the six abductees were kidnapped four years ago.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Rebecca Yom Kong said that her children were abducted at Gumuruk four years ago.

“I am happy to be back home after staying away for a long time. When I was abducted, the abductors took me to Gumuruk with my children. The children were later taken to different place and I was left with the man who abducted me. I became his wife and we had one child with him but unfortunately this child is not with me, the authorities took the child at the airstrip in Pibor when we were boarding the plane to Bor,” she said.

She added that the government of Pibor and Jonglei worked collectively in order to return the abductees.

“I want the government to work hard so that the people who are abducted are returned like I am now back home. Also need my children to be returned. I know they are alive because they were sold to other man,”Yom said.

The Jonglei State Legal Affairs Advisor,Diing Akolappreciated the move by the Greater Pibor Administrative Area by returning abducted peopleto Jonglei State.

“We are confident that we will bring peace to the Greater Jonglei. We have received the three abductees that are Rebecca Yom plus the two other children,” Akol said

The Chief administrator of the Greater Pibor AdministrativeArea, Lokali Amea said that his sidereceivedthree abductedchildren from Jonglei State.

“My first priority is to focus to stop child abduction and cattle raiding because these are what bring us problems in Jonglei and Greater Pibor. I conducted rallies in the counties talking about this to return any child which do not belong to the people in Greater Pibor to their own biological family,” Amea said.