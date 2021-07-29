Abductedrefugee children returned in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng reports

Authorities in Jonglei state said a group of more than 10 people who were returned from Ethiopia to Jonglei State were attacked on Tuesday in Akobo County.

The Uror County commissioner Tang Chatim,, said 2 children were abducted when a group of more than 10 refugees returning from Ethiopia fell in an ambush in Akobo County on Tuesday.

Chatim said when they reached between Akobo East and Akobo West, they fell into an ambush and were captured.

“They wanted to kill a woman with a knife that fell down and ran away. The other people including students who came from Ethiopia ran to the bush. The two children were abducted. Their names are Sebit Patiu and Yal Gatweech,” Commissioner said.

Commissioner Chatim appealed to the national government to deploy security forces to facilitate the safe return of South Sudanese from camps in Ethiopia.

“All these children were being brought from Ethiopia and they needed to come back home in Uror County in Pathaipayam that is why they came and fell into an ambush and they didn’t reach Uror County. There are no forces there because the distance where the incident happened is far from Kaigueny and Akobo east,” Chatim added.

Majak Daniel Tuor, the Jonglei state police spokesman said the police was aware of the incident. But he said police in the area could not arrest or pursue the suspects due to lack of transportation means.

Civil society activist, David Garang Goch, with the Jonglei Civil Society Network urged the national government to speed up the graduation of the Unified Forces so that they help provide security to South Sudanese who were returning from the refugee camps from neighboring countries.

“I am calling upon the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement to expedite the implementation of the agreement especially the chapter two that is Security Sector. Such that all the unified forces are graduated immediately and make sure the security is put in place and to strategize on the modalities for the safe return of the refugees to their localities,” Garang said.

Chapter two of the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement requires the parties to the agreement to canton, screen, and train 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to take charge of security during the ongoing transitional period. The unity government formed in February 2020 has been citing financial constraints as the cause of the delay in the graduation of unified forces.