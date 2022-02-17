A28-year old P.8 girl narrates her journey to school

By Bida Elly David

A 28-year old Vicky Angelo, a Primary eight (8) Candidate in Mayo Accelerated Learning Program(ALP) as well as a mother to 4 children yesterday verified cheers after 12 years in tears as she narrated difficulties she faced in her absence from school and marriage.

Vicky said that she took the initiative to resume for her studies due to a series of advice from her best friends and some elders who became concerned of her life towards prosperity.

She narrated that she has been away from school for twelve years (12) marking intervals from the years of her marriage and being at her parents’ home.

Vicky pointed out that in several occasions; she has been underestimated in her marriage due to the lower level of education she attained making her to develop keen interest to start educating her children and herself since her husband has never shown her signs of love and intimacy.

She added that despite her being a 28-year old candidate, she was not afraid to sit beside her younger sister doing the same exams because age was just a number.

Furthermore, Vicky said that education did not discriminate the young from the old ones, therefore everyone had that chance to learn and become anyone important to the society in a due cost of time.

However, Vicky re-counted that she left school before her marriage due to wrong decisions made by her where later on reciprocated passively in her matured mind.

At the same Juncture, Vicky urged other ladies out there to put education as a first priority in their lives because through it, one will have the capability to run her family independently without the help of a husband or parents.

Vicky pointed out that most ladies have returned back to their parent’s homes due to weaknesses from their marriages and low level of education.

She also called on the government, parents and well-wishers to kindly support girls towards meeting their goals through enrolling them in schools.

She concluded that, through education, a woman can do what a man can do nevertheless; they could also do what men can’t do.

