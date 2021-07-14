A woman jailed for bewitching

The traditional court in Maridi County has sentenced a 45-year-old woman for a period of 18 months in prison on the allegation of bewitching people in Hai Gabat and Malakia residential areas in Maridi Town.

The Paramount Chief of Maridi County Daniel James Bakindo said Nejenty Nimaya was found guilty under article 289 of the traditional law of Maridi for bewitching people and thus, landed her in prison.

James added that Nejenty would serve in prison for a term of 18-month effective Monday the 5th July 2021.

This was the second time for Nejenty Nimaya to be arrested for involving in evil practices in Maridi town.