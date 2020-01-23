A WAKE-UP CALL TO ENSURE PEACE REMAINED INTACT

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The days are moving closer to the end of the extended 100 days for the formation of government of national unity. The days were extended to allow the burning issues which had not been addressed to be addressed. The contentious issues rotated between the number of states and boundaries among key issues. Right now each and almost everyone is talking about peaceful resettlement of the issues. Few days that are remaining should therefore be used effectively to resolve. As political nose-dive and alignments take shape with those seeking to be in the next government trying by all means to catch the attention of the appointing authorities, mama mboga and the common-man in the street want peace. Nothing but peace to enable them do what they can do to their kith and kin. Jostling for political appointments is never in their dictionary because their most treasured belonging can only be found when peace and national co-existence are achieved. This is their prayer in and outside there. Those who are gearing up to align themselves with different political groups do so knowing and considering that they have something this country needs, which is peace. The leadership has demonstrated this time and again by preaching peace. It should be equally important that their efforts were reciprocated and they be encouraged to bring this much needed peace. I am privileged to have information that a number of key players including the west will be visiting the country this week to see and hear for themselves the journey which the country had walked towards achieving peace so far. There is no doubt in the minds of many that this time around there will be everlasting peace. The world is watching the move and willing to support genuine and honest peace initiatives. This should not be taken for granted by some of the known or unknown spoilers who are hovering around with distorted information and baseless rumours. A country should not allow itself to thrive and progress with these kinds or types of approaches which eventually do not add any value to the country and the larger population. Going by a number of statements in different media outlets, one can conclude that the citizens are tired with the hide and seek game of advancing excuses for extension of the period of time. They want to leave all these behind and start a new and meaningful journey towards nation building. This journey must be and remain real because there is need for it as it might be the only salvation to the Promised Land. A wake-up call to key players to ensure this country gain momentum to move forward to the next level peacefully while cherishing love, peace and unity for all. This time nobody should divert attention from this cause, which should be applied collectively for the sake of the whole nation.