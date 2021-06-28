A teenage girl commits suicide in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that a 14 years old girl identified as Rebecca AjakMajook commit suicide in Yirol East County.

The incident occurred in Tit-Agau village of Pagarau Payam on Tuesday.

Speaking toJuba Monitor yesterday,the Commissioner of Yirol East County of Lakes State Johnson Malual Achiek said that the cause of the suicide has not been confirmed.

“I have dispatched police investigation to Tit-Agau village after the body was brought to the police to go and investigate what was the cause andup to now I am still waiting for their report of finding about what was the cause of her committing a suicide,” Achieksaid.

However, PoliceSpokesperson Elijah Mabor Makuach said that the girl committed suicide after a quarrel with one of her sibling.

“I have just received a report that a young girl of 14 years old has committed a suicide and according to the reports, this young girl was quarrelling with her young sister and when she was advised by her parents not quarrel then she decided to commit suicide by hanging herself with a rope,”Makuach said.

The Executive Director of Yirol East County James Dhuor Apiu confirmed the incident as true.

“According to information we had, the late quarrel with her mother after she comes back from the school.After she had a quarreled with her mother immediately she went to the bush and hang herself to death,” Apiu said.

He said that the mother was taken to police for investigation.