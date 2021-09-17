A SINGLE STONE CANNOT SUPPORT A POT

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

A word from the wise that a single stone cannot support cooking pot is real and indeed something to ponder about. In every African homestead, there used to be a cooking place mostly made in circle with three stones. The logic behind this was that the pot could comfortably be supported by all the three stones. The cooking was done with fire from traditional firewood. For those who were privileged to pass through this must know what l am talking about unlike our young one who are solely dependent on the latest cooking gadgets, like gas and electric appliances. It was the pride of families to see their young girls group together to go to the bush or forest to collect firewood and it was all pride to see young men the sons of the soil coming back home evening with animals after taking them for day-long grazing and returning them safely to the joy of the entire family including the men of the houses. At that point mothers and young ladies would be busy cooking the evening meal with full flagged traditional and African aroma.Life was so simple those days and no one wanted to leave the village for town or city. But changes were in the offing. The old one who had foreseen the future started taking their young one to schools. They had to get education to be able to cope with the pending but surely coming challenges. At first there were resistances from the village families and even the young one. But slowly and gradually, they had to accept changes and joined the education band-wagon. Those who resisted the move are now looking out and seeing only darkness because their piers cannot fit the present and future generation. It is within their domain that they are either casted or bewitched which is not true. They have become that way because they did not foresee and foretell the future. They are that way because they were enjoying their time then which was full of home-made brands. They did not heed to advice which would transform their futures. A wise saying that one should not put all his eggs in one basket escaped them then. But it is always said that it is never too late to start a fresh. There are those who will never change with time, but they must know that whatever it takes changes must come. At one point it was black and white televisions, then came normal colour then wall screen but now they are all gearing towards smartphone screens. Changes must come and we should be all prepared for it because the world seems to be on the run from the past to the next generation goal. I am optimistic that any possible change will not leave me behind except when age catches up with me and let the younger generation take the mantle to move us forward. It may pay much to watch them move in the right direction.