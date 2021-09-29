A mower kills teenage boy in Adjumani

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Authorities in Adjumani RefugeeSettlement reported that a South Sudanese teenager-boy had been killed by a lawn mower in Adjumani.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, AtobaKillo, a local council member of Paridi village said the late Samuel Mawal died on spot when he was hit by a mower which had a technical problem.

“It was yesterday morning when an unidentified man came to mow a compound of a neighbour and accidentally, the machine hit Samuel on the stomach,’’ he said.

He noted that,earlier,one Ugandan national at the age of thirteen years was also involved in a similar incident but only sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to Adjumani hospital and the condition was promising.

He revealed that the body of the deceased was taken to Adjumani hospital by police authorities and later taken to Maaji refugee settlement for burial.

“As I talk now, the boy was handed to OPM for burial in Maaji settlement. Also, the person who was mowing was asked to report to police,” he added.

He said that the family of the deceased was ready to have sitting with the suspect.He asked the town council authorities to provide certificates for people who do such businesses so that they could be followed and be identified whether they were professional enough to do the work.