A member of covid-19 State taskforce died in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

A member of Lakes State Covid-19 Taskforce member has died on Monday in Rumbek after a short illness, authority has confirmed.

Late Dr. Eli Aggrey Madoi was a director of veterinary and a member of the State Covid-19 Taskforce in Rumbek.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Medical Director of Rumbek state hospital, Dr. Barnaba Bol Amukpiu said Late Madoi died after a short illness.

“The dead body is in the mortuary and the blood samples of late Eli Aggrey Madoi has been taken to Juba for Covid-19 test and the result will be out after three days,” said Dr. Bol.

He said burial would take place after the medical confirmation of the cause of the death.

Dr. Bol said before late Eli death he has experienced difficulty in breathing and respiratory pain for three days at Glory Clinic before he was brought for further medications in Rumbek State hospital by the family.

“Late Dr. Eli Aggrey Madoi was transferred to Rumbek hospital on Monday and died the same day in the afternoon,” he explained.

“He was being treated at Glory Clinic and when his condition worsen, the family transferred him to Rumbek hospital and this is where he died,” added Dr. Bol.